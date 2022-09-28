Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Murray State College signs partnership with Southern Oklahoma Library System

Murray State College signed a partnership with the Southern Oklahoma Library Systems Tuesday morning.
By KXII Staff and Caroline Cluiss
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Murray State College signed a partnership with the Southern Oklahoma Library Systems Tuesday morning.

Now any student who enrolls at MSC will be able to use library resources at home or visit in person with a new assigned library card and number.

“About 1,300 of our 2,200 students are online students, and so by going into partnership with the library system, they have access to literally any resource they need,” Murray State College President Tim Faltyn said.

The Southern Oklahoma Library System gives thousands of Oklahoman’s access to public library databases, free WIFI, and community programs.

“They can access EBSCOhost which has all of these resources that they need in college to do research and papers and those kinds of things,” Southern Oklahoma Library System Director Gail Oehler said. “I think giving the resources to them in long term maybe they’ll live in one of our communities and be a patron of ours for life.”

They have libraries in Healdton, Wilson, Ardmore, Davis, Sulphur, Atoka, Johnston, and Love counties.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple found military assault weapons in their online order from a government surplus store....
Box of M16 weapons shipped to couple’s home
The city has asked residents who live in south Sherman to boil their water until further notice.
Boil water notice issued for residents in Sherman
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
37-year-old Robert Whatley was sentenced to 35 years in prison after his fifth drunk driving...
Man sentenced to 35 years after fifth DWI offense
Sherman police arrested and charged a man with ten counts of possessing and producing child porn.
Sherman man charged for possessing and producing child porn

Latest News

“This year, we can kind of see the drought conditions and decided not to plant pumpkins at all...
Pumpkin patch in Okla. affected by the heat
The City of Durant told New 12 that Deputy Chief of Police Joe Clark will act as Police Chief...
Unexplained circumstance leads Durant Deputy Chief to take over top spot
Murray State College signed a partnership with the Southern Oklahoma Library Systems Tuesday...
Murray State College signs partnership with Southern Oklahoma Library System
Grayson County Commissioners moved forward on the Grayson county jail expansion Tuesday morning...
Commissioners push forward with Grayson County jail expansion, hire construction manager at risk