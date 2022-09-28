Murray State College signs partnership with Southern Oklahoma Library System

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Murray State College signed a partnership with the Southern Oklahoma Library Systems Tuesday morning.

Now any student who enrolls at MSC will be able to use library resources at home or visit in person with a new assigned library card and number.

“About 1,300 of our 2,200 students are online students, and so by going into partnership with the library system, they have access to literally any resource they need,” Murray State College President Tim Faltyn said.

The Southern Oklahoma Library System gives thousands of Oklahoman’s access to public library databases, free WIFI, and community programs.

“They can access EBSCOhost which has all of these resources that they need in college to do research and papers and those kinds of things,” Southern Oklahoma Library System Director Gail Oehler said. “I think giving the resources to them in long term maybe they’ll live in one of our communities and be a patron of ours for life.”

They have libraries in Healdton, Wilson, Ardmore, Davis, Sulphur, Atoka, Johnston, and Love counties.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.