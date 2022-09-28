Pumpkin patch in Okla. affected by the heat

CALERA, Okla. (KXII) -One week into Fall and cooler air is beginning to push in.

But the summer heat is still having lasting effects on farmers.

Farmer Brandi Burkhalter of Platter Flats said “it does take a toll on farmers and ranchers, if they’re not losing crops, they’re losing livestock.”

Burkhalter added that the summer heat was a constant obstacle in preparing for her annual pumpkin patch.

“This year, we can kind of see the drought conditions and decided not to plant pumpkins at all or corn for our corn maze,” Burkhalter said.

Leaving Burkhalter to outsource her supply, “we’ve had pumpkins shipped in and we’ve already begun losing some of those from the heat and from the sun because it’s been so hot, we’ve probably lost half of those.”

Plus, the sunflowers patches have been stunted from the heat.

“Last year, they were beautiful, had a ton of them. This year we had one small one that was successful and then we have lost two sunflower field crops this year,” Burkhalter said.

The patch that did survive, hasn’t been able to reach its full potential.

“When they should be 5,6,7 feet, they’re maybe 18 inches tall,” Burkhalter said.

Platter Flats opening day was even postponed.

“We were going to open last weekend for open date and because it was going to a 100 degrees that weekend, we pushed it to this coming weekend on the 1st, just because we knew it was going to be miserable out here and people were not going to be able to enjoy themselves,” Burkhalter added.

Despite all the hurdles, Burkhalter said, “every year is different and it’s different for every farmer and rancher. It’s just one of those things, you just try and try again.”

