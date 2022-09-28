TxDOT expects U.S. 75 construction to finish next year

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The woes of construction on Highway 75 have an expiration date.

“The road is rough, and it is bouncy,” said Scott Cox, a Sherman driver. “Especially when you’re pulling a boat or pulling a tractor or skid steer.”

TxDOT said it’s on track for substantial completion of construction on U.S. Highway 75 from 1417 to Texoma Pkwy and the intersection at Highway 82 for November 2023.

“Assuming that they can meet that deadline, that would be great cause we can celebrate at Thanksgiving dinner, ‘hey, we finished 75,’” said Mitchell Lee, a Sherman driver.

TxDOT said the 1960s design of Highway 75 would change from four to six lanes with new ramps.

“Obviously, our speeds have changed, so it was very important for us to bring this section into the current design standard,” said Paris District Engineer Noel Paramanantham.

While Sherman may finally be getting a break from construction, that won’t be here to stay.

TxDOT has some other projects up its sleeve.

It said more construction would start near the intersection of Highway 75 and F.M. 1417 and go all the way back to the county line.

“We have more projects coming in,” said Paramanantham. “This is one segment of five segments that we need to be concentrating.”

TxDOT also plans to work on the highway from Texoma Pkwy to Loy lake road, but crews may not break ground for at least a few years.

In the meantime, motorists are taking the win.

“Having an end date is great knowing it is gonna be finished, and it’s going to be great for Sherman,” said Cox.

