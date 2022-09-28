Texoma Local
Unexplained circumstance leads Durant Deputy Chief to take over top spot

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Multiple sources told News 12 that Durant Police Chief David Houser had been placed on administrative leave.

The City of Durant said it’s unable to speak on personnel matters.

However the city did tell New 12, Deputy Chief of Police Joe Clark will act as Police Chief as of now.

This comes on the heels of the recent police involved shooting.

As a result of the shooting, at least one officer was terminated and the City Manager John Dean was also fired without explanation.

This is a developing story and News 12 will keep you updated as soon as information comes into the newsroom.

