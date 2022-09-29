Annual college rodeo kicks off in Bryan Co.

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Thursday marks the first day of the Savage Storm Rodeo in Durant, OK.

“It’s one of ten in our region which is Kansas and Oklahoma, all secondary institutions that are junior colleges, universities, tech schools that have rodeo as a sport or even a club, come to compete here,” said SOSU Rodeo Coach, Christi Braudrick.

Southeastern Oklahoma State Univeristy’s rodeo team said they’re ready for the chutes to open.

“We’re real eager not to have to travel so hosting one of ten events in our region is huge,” Braudrick added.

This weekend’s competition is the second this year.

“We had a really successful year last year. We were the region champions in the men’s team. We had three individual champions, two women champions and then a men’s,” said Braudrick.

Sophomore Tyler Griffin added, “we just hope to capitalize on that and go to the college finals and win the national championship.”

But that success doesn’t come overnight.

“So far Christi’s got all of us out here practicing in this pin just so we’re comfortable this weekend, that just gives us another boat load of confidence,” Griffin added.

While the riders compete individually, their combined score as a team is what determines the winner.

“Coming off of the championships last year, there’s a lot of expectation to do it again,” Braudrick said.

But no matter the final score, “everybody’s supportive of each other, we practice together, hang out together, that helps a bunch,” Sophomore, Luke Thrash said.

The rodeo starts at 7 p.m., Thursday through Saturday at the Durant Riding Club.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.