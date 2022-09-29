Texoma Local
Bomb threat prompts early release at Whitewright ISD

The Plano Police Dept. Bomb Squad responded to a suspicious package at Whitewright Elementary School Thursday.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A bomb threat Thursday morning prompted the early release of all Whitewright ISD students.

All schools were evacuated when a suspicious package was found at the elementary school.

Whitewright ISD requested a bomb squad respond to investigate, and the Plano Bomb Squad responded.

There are no reports of any injuries.

News 12 has a crew at the scene and will have the latest tonight.

