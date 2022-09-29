Bomb threat prompts early release at Whitewright ISD

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A bomb threat Thursday morning prompted the early release of all Whitewright ISD students.

All schools were evacuated when a suspicious package was found at the elementary school.

Whitewright ISD requested a bomb squad respond to investigate, and the Plano Bomb Squad responded.

There are no reports of any injuries.

News 12 has a crew at the scene and will have the latest tonight.

