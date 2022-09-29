Camping season is ending early at one Lake Texoma campsite

CARTWRIGHT, Okla (KXII) - The campsite at East Burns is about to get even more beautiful.

Starting October 1st, the whole campsite is getting renovated.

Officials said this particular park was selected for renovations partly because of it’s popularity with the public, but also because it’s the first area to be impacted by high water.

Chief Park Ranger, Billy Williams said, “Some of the work that will be involved will be to kind of armor it against high water vents.”

Williams also said the renovations are much needed after a record flood in 2015 left the entire park underwater.

He said, “The work that will be done will help to stabilize the areas so that they’re less apt to be damaged by high water.”

Park officials said the area will be closed for about six months and will come equipped with many upgrades.

Williams went into detail and said, “Construction will involve the replacement of the current picnic pads, with brand new concrete picnic pads, concrete RV pads, and brand new camping amenities such as picnic tables, grills, fire rings and such.”

Williams said this particular area has become increasingly popular since the pandemic, which is a factor he says could lead to even more upgrades in the future.

Williams explained, “If additional funding becomes available.. our plan is to do more work in the park.”

Until then, campers will have until Saturday to enjoy what people call the playground of the southwest.

