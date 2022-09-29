Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Camping season is ending early at one Lake Texoma campsite

By Kayla Holt
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTWRIGHT, Okla (KXII) - The campsite at East Burns is about to get even more beautiful.

Starting October 1st, the whole campsite is getting renovated.

Officials said this particular park was selected for renovations partly because of it’s popularity with the public, but also because it’s the first area to be impacted by high water.

Chief Park Ranger, Billy Williams said, “Some of the work that will be involved will be to kind of armor it against high water vents.”

Williams also said the renovations are much needed after a record flood in 2015 left the entire park underwater.

He said, “The work that will be done will help to stabilize the areas so that they’re less apt to be damaged by high water.”

Park officials said the area will be closed for about six months and will come equipped with many upgrades.

Williams went into detail and said, “Construction will involve the replacement of the current picnic pads, with brand new concrete picnic pads, concrete RV pads, and brand new camping amenities such as picnic tables, grills, fire rings and such.”

Williams said this particular area has become increasingly popular since the pandemic, which is a factor he says could lead to even more upgrades in the future.

Williams explained, “If additional funding becomes available.. our plan is to do more work in the park.”

Until then, campers will have until Saturday to enjoy what people call the playground of the southwest.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple found military assault weapons in their online order from a government surplus store....
Box of M16 weapons shipped to couple’s home
The city has asked residents who live in south Sherman to boil their water until further notice.
Boil water notice issued for residents in Sherman
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
37-year-old Robert Whatley was sentenced to 35 years in prison after his fifth drunk driving...
Man sentenced to 35 years after fifth DWI offense
Sherman police arrested and charged a man with ten counts of possessing and producing child porn.
Sherman man charged for possessing and producing child porn

Latest News

Burns Runs East near Cartwright, Oklahoma is shutting down for six month to get a makeover
Burns Runs East Campgrounds closing for renovations
Paris Police are asking for help locating a missing woman.
Police searching for missing Paris woman
The two guards were treated and released from the hospital and Yow said they were able to...
Jailer gets stabbed by inmate in Marshall Co.
Police add that he was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.
Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash in Trenton