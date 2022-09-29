Texoma Local
Chickens go flying after semi overturns, no one injured

By Hannah Gonzales and Kylee Dedmon
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A semi carrying 20 pallets of raw chicken overturned this morning in Denison.

Around 4:30 a.m. Denison Police responded to the overturned vehicle in the area of S US Hwy 75 by the N exit 66.

The driver told police he attempted to switch lanes, when he then flipped.

It took approximately four hours to clean the roadway of the chicken.

The driver had no reported injuries and no other vehicles were involved.

