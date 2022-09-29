Chickens go flying after semi overturns, no one injured

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A semi carrying 20 pallets of raw chicken overturned this morning in Denison.

Around 4:30 a.m. Denison Police responded to the overturned vehicle in the area of S US Hwy 75 by the N exit 66.

The driver told police he attempted to switch lanes, when he then flipped.

It took approximately four hours to clean the roadway of the chicken.

The driver had no reported injuries and no other vehicles were involved.

