Cool Nights, Warm Days, Lots of Blue

Dusty and dry, but comfortable
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
A dry low-level flow will dominate our weather well into next week as we continue in an unprecedented drought for late summer and early fall. Most places have had less than 10% of their average rainfall during the past 30 days. Expect a clear, cool night with lows in the mid 40s east to low 50s west, almost a bit chilly in the morning! Winds will be light from the east-southeast.

Expect more “outdoor-friendly” weather through the weekend with lows generally in the low 50s ( some 40s in outlying areas) and highs in the mid 80s with fairly light winds, just about perfect for camping, hunting and fishing, or just taking a walk. Please be cautious with any fire source as there are numerous burn bans in effect and no rain is expected well into next week, and possibly beyond that.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

