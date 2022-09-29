Cool Nights, Warm Days, Lots of Blue

A dry low-level flow will dominate our weather well into next week as we continue in an unprecedented drought for late summer and early fall. Most places have had less than 10% of their average rainfall during the past 30 days. Expect a clear, cool night with lows in the mid 40s east to low 50s west, almost a bit chilly in the morning! Winds will be light from the east-southeast.

Expect more “outdoor-friendly” weather through the weekend with lows generally in the low 50s ( some 40s in outlying areas) and highs in the mid 80s with fairly light winds, just about perfect for camping, hunting and fishing, or just taking a walk. Please be cautious with any fire source as there are numerous burn bans in effect and no rain is expected well into next week, and possibly beyond that.

