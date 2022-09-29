Driver dies after pickup crashes, bursts into flames in Johnston County
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Troopers said a man died after a fiery crash near Ravia.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on State Highway 1, .3 miles south of Slippery Falls Road on Tuesday.
Troopers said an unidentified 53-year-old man, was killed when he ran off the road, crashed into a tree, and his pickup caught fire.
OHP said the man was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained from the crash.
The man was transported to a funeral home in Tishomingo.
