Driver dies after pickup crashes, bursts into flames in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Troopers said a man died after a fiery crash near Ravia.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on State Highway 1, .3 miles south of Slippery Falls Road on Tuesday.

Troopers said an unidentified 53-year-old man, was killed when he ran off the road, crashed into a tree, and his pickup caught fire.

OHP said the man was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained from the crash.

The man was transported to a funeral home in Tishomingo.

