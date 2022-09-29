Marietta and Atoka prepare for big district meeting

ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - Atoka and Marietta will meet in a big district contest on Friday night.

The Wampus Cats will have the home field against Marietta. Both teams have two wins and are looking to take a firm hold on playoff positioning early in the district race.

Atoka is coming off a narrow loss to Kingston and needs a win to establish themselves as a contender for a playoff spot. Marietta beat Coalgate last week and could become a serious playoff contender if they are able to pass another tough test against the Wampus Cats.

