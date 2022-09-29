Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Marietta and Atoka prepare for big district meeting

Marietta-Atoka prepare for meeting
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - Atoka and Marietta will meet in a big district contest on Friday night.

The Wampus Cats will have the home field against Marietta. Both teams have two wins and are looking to take a firm hold on playoff positioning early in the district race.

Atoka is coming off a narrow loss to Kingston and needs a win to establish themselves as a contender for a playoff spot. Marietta beat Coalgate last week and could become a serious playoff contender if they are able to pass another tough test against the Wampus Cats.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple found military assault weapons in their online order from a government surplus store....
Box of M16 weapons shipped to couple’s home
The city has asked residents who live in south Sherman to boil their water until further notice.
Boil water notice issued for residents in Sherman
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
37-year-old Robert Whatley was sentenced to 35 years in prison after his fifth drunk driving...
Man sentenced to 35 years after fifth DWI offense
Sherman police arrested and charged a man with ten counts of possessing and producing child porn.
Sherman man charged for possessing and producing child porn

Latest News

Leonard-Pottsboro Volleyball Highlights
Leonard-Pottsboro Volleyball Highlights
Marietta-Atoka prepare for meeting
Marietta-Atoka prepare for meeting
Ardmore searching for first district win
Ardmore searching for first district win of the season
Ardmore searching for first district win
Ardmore searching for first district win