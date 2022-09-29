Police searching for missing Paris woman

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police are asking for help locating a missing woman.

Police said 59-year-old Susan Taylor is 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has brown hair, and blue eyes.

Officers said Taylor drives a white Kia Sorrento with Texas Tag CYJ8565.

Police said Taylor lives in Paris, but works in Dallas.

According to law enforcement, Taylor was reported missing by family on September 26, 2022.

If you have any information, you can contact the Paris Police Department at 903-784-6688, and press “1″ for police.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.