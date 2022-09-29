Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Police searching for missing Paris woman

Paris Police are asking for help locating a missing woman.
Paris Police are asking for help locating a missing woman.(Paris Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police are asking for help locating a missing woman.

Police said 59-year-old Susan Taylor is 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has brown hair, and blue eyes.

Officers said Taylor drives a white Kia Sorrento with Texas Tag CYJ8565.

Police said Taylor lives in Paris, but works in Dallas.

According to law enforcement, Taylor was reported missing by family on September 26, 2022.

If you have any information, you can contact the Paris Police Department at 903-784-6688, and press “1″ for police.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple found military assault weapons in their online order from a government surplus store....
Box of M16 weapons shipped to couple’s home
The city has asked residents who live in south Sherman to boil their water until further notice.
Boil water notice issued for residents in Sherman
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
37-year-old Robert Whatley was sentenced to 35 years in prison after his fifth drunk driving...
Man sentenced to 35 years after fifth DWI offense
Sherman police arrested and charged a man with ten counts of possessing and producing child porn.
Sherman man charged for possessing and producing child porn

Latest News

Burns Runs East near Cartwright, Oklahoma is shutting down for six month to get a makeover
Camping season is ending early at one Lake Texoma campsite
Burns Runs East near Cartwright, Oklahoma is shutting down for six month to get a makeover
Burns Runs East Campgrounds closing for renovations
The two guards were treated and released from the hospital and Yow said they were able to...
Jailer gets stabbed by inmate in Marshall Co.
Police add that he was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.
Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash in Trenton