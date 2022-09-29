Scarecrow contest adds to downtown Ardmore’s seasonal charm

Ardmore scarecrow contest
Ardmore scarecrow contest
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Downtown Ardmore is popping with some scary creative art.

These scarecrows are on display along Main Street.

It’s all a part of Create Ardmore.

The purpose is to grow the city’s arts and culture district.

It started about seven years ago with painted fire hydrants and now includes an annual scarecrow contest.

This year’s winning scarecrow is a scary big bird created by the HFV Wilson Community Center.

The scarecrows will be on display through Halloween.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
Sherman boil order lifted
Burns Runs East near Cartwright, Oklahoma is shutting down for six month to get a makeover
Camping season is ending early at one Lake Texoma campsite
Paris Police are asking for help locating a missing woman.
Police searching for missing Paris woman
37-year-old Robert Whatley was sentenced to 35 years in prison after his fifth drunk driving...
Man sentenced to 35 years after fifth DWI offense

Latest News

Ardmore scarecrow contest
Downtown Ardmore scarecrow contest
Paris Police are asking for help locating a missing woman.
Police searching for missing Paris woman
Sherman boil order lifted
Burns Runs East near Cartwright, Oklahoma is shutting down for six month to get a makeover
Camping season is ending early at one Lake Texoma campsite