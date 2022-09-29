Scarecrow contest adds to downtown Ardmore’s seasonal charm

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Downtown Ardmore is popping with some scary creative art.

These scarecrows are on display along Main Street.

It’s all a part of Create Ardmore.

The purpose is to grow the city’s arts and culture district.

It started about seven years ago with painted fire hydrants and now includes an annual scarecrow contest.

This year’s winning scarecrow is a scary big bird created by the HFV Wilson Community Center.

The scarecrows will be on display through Halloween.

