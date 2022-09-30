A+ Athlete: Ezekiel Munoz, Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, Texas (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Ezekiel Munoz of Collinsville High School.

Munoz is the top ranked student in his class where he holds a 4.12 GPA. He’s a member of the National Honor Society and has earned 18 dual credit hours from Grayson College. In addition to this, Zeke has spent his time giving back to the Collinsville area, organizing food donations with the Eagle Scouts, volunteering at his local church, and even serving as a youth baseball coach. Giving his all inside and out of the class room.

“I grew up in a household where we put academics first, both of my sisters were salutatorians in their classes and I want to be the top of my class so I can make my family proud. I want to set myself up for the future well,” said Munoz

Collinsville Algebra teacher Hannah Lemoine said, “Zeke is always there before the bell rings so he’s very punctual and he wants to be there early, he wants to be the first in class, he wants to get the first seat, he wants to get the best seat in the house and so he’s just a very on time student.”

On the field, Zeke brings that energy and knowledge to everything he does. Playing for Collinsville football and baseball, while earning Academic All-District Honors in both for three straight seasons. Becoming a strong leader for the Pirates, while also continuing to learn from the game each and everyday.

“He’s kind of like the quiet assassin, I mean you would never know how much passion he plays with,” said Collinsville head football coach Garrett Patterson. “You would never know some of the things that he says, particularly out on the field. Just because that’s not who he is when he gets into the game he kind of changes who he is a little bit, or he shows a little bit more of who he is.”

Munoz said, “I’ve learned that I have to have discipline every day. I have to, waking up at 5:45 in the morning and going to workouts, fifth period workouts, after school workouts. It’s not something fun, it’s not something that you want to do every day, but it’s something you have to do every day to get better.”

