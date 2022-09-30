Bethany man charged with drug trafficking

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma City man was arrested in Bryan County after he was allegedly caught trafficking drugs, including fentanyl.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, Charles Brownlee was in possession of at least one gram of fentanyl, as well as meth and marijuana.

Court records state Brownlee has several previous drug related convictions.

Brownlee is charged with trafficking in illegal drugs (fentanyl) and with possession of controlled dangerous substances (methamphetamine and marijuana). His bond is set to $50,000.

