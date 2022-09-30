Texoma Local
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off field with head, neck injuries

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is taken off the field on a stretcher during the...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is taken off the field on a stretcher during the first half of Thursday's game.(AP/Joshua A. Bickel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (AP) - Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained neck and head injuries after being sacked in Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

The Dolphins said Tagovailoa was conscious and had movement in all his extremities after being taken by stretcher from the field. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Tagovailoa was chased down and sacked by Josh Tupou with about six minutes left in the first half. He was spun around and thrown to the turf. While on the ground, his hands froze in front of his face. He remained down for more than seven minutes before being loaded on a backboard, stabilized and strapped to a stretcher after his facemask was removed.

Dolphins players gathered around as Tagovailoa was rolled off the field and the crowd chanted, “Tua! Tua!.”

The 24-year-old Tagovailoa was suffering from a sore back and was listed as questionable for most of the week ahead of the game.

Tagovailoa briefly left Sunday’s 21-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills after appearing to be disoriented by what the team originally said was a head injury after taking a hard hit from Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano late in the first half. He missed just three snaps and returned after halftime, a decision that prompted a joint review by the NFL and National Football League Players Association of what went into the decision to allow him to return to the game.

The team and Tagovailoa said after the game, the quarterback had a back injury that caused his awkward stumble and fall after he was slammed into the turf in the second quarter. The team said Monday that Tagovailoa was not in concussion protocol.

Miami originally said it was a head injury, but Tagovailoa said after the game that he hit his back in the fall.

Before leaving Thursday’s game, Tagovailoa was 8 for 14 for 100 yards and an interception. Teddy Bridgewater replaced him in the game, who threw a touchdown pass to Chase Edmonds with 15 seconds left in the first half.

