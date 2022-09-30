Texoma Local
Drop sites needed for Texoma Toys for Tots

It's the 75th anniversary of the charitable organization made up of local Marine Corps Leagues.
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Halloween might be the holiday of the season, but Texoma Toys for Tots is already getting their sleighs ready for Christmas.

It’s the 75th anniversary of Toys for Tots, and they are asking for local businesses to become drop-off sites.

Each one that signs up will get a box for people to drop off toys in.

They must be new and unwrapped, and fitting for ages 1-12.

Once Christmas is here, they will pass them out to the kids and help Santa answer all those holiday wishes.

Right now, they say they’re still looking for many more businesses to partner with.

You can help by signing up online for your business to be a drop-off site.

The deadline to apply is October 15, so act fast.

