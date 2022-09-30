Texoma Local
Jo Dee Messina performs at Sherman’s Not Summer Nights

By Kayla Holt
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Music, food, and lawn chairs on a cool night in Downtown Sherman.

It’s a scene we’re used to seeing in June and July, when the temperature is 20 degrees warmer, but not on Thursday night.

Sherman’s Hot Summer Nights turned into Not Summer Nights.

Sherman Tourism and Main Street Manager, Sarah McRae said, “This was actually a show that got covided out during Hot Summer Nights season.”

The lawn was filled with long time fans and some new ones too.

One young fan said, “I’m really excited because I’ve never really been to a concert before.”

Jo Dee Messina was scheduled to perform at Hot Summer Nights, but had to back out after getting Covid.“

McRae said, “She was kind enough to give us a reschedule so we swooped and now we get this beautiful fall night.”

Thursday’s opening act was Sherman superstar and former News 12 Anchor, Jen Phillips.

So with a full lawn and great reviews, could Sherman see more not summer nights?

McRae said, “Probably not right away, but it’s fun to try it out and see.”

