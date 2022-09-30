Texoma Local
Man arrested after shots fired from truck

A Colbert man was booked into the Bryan County Jail after authorities said he shot at another...
A Colbert man was booked into the Bryan County Jail after authorities said he shot at another man from his truck.(Bryan County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Colbert man was booked into the Bryan County Jail after authorities said he shot at another man from his truck.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, it began as a fight at a casino between 20-year-old Mason Aaron Blevins and another man.

According to court documents, witnesses said Blevins showed up at the man’s home in Cartwright early Monday morning and began shooting at him. The man allegedly returned fire.

Court documents do not state if anyone was injured during the shooting.

Blevins’ bond is set to $100 thousand.

