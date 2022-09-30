Man arrested after shots fired from truck

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Colbert man was booked into the Bryan County Jail after authorities said he shot at another man from his truck.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, it began as a fight at a casino between 20-year-old Mason Aaron Blevins and another man.

According to court documents, witnesses said Blevins showed up at the man’s home in Cartwright early Monday morning and began shooting at him. The man allegedly returned fire.

Court documents do not state if anyone was injured during the shooting.

Blevins’ bond is set to $100 thousand.

