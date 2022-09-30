Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Missing Paris woman found in Denison, police say

Paris Police said a woman missing since Monday was found in Denison Friday.
Paris Police said a woman missing since Monday was found in Denison Friday.(Paris Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police said a woman missing since Monday was found in Denison Friday.

Police said 59-year-old Susan Taylor was found around noon, at a Denison motel after a welfare check was requested by house keeping staff.

Officers said Taylor had been staying at the motel since Tuesday, a day after being reported missing.

According to law enforcement, Taylor was being checked medically, and her family had been notified.

Taylor was reported missing by family on September 26, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple found military assault weapons in their online order from a government surplus store....
Box of M16 weapons shipped to couple’s home
In the heat of Texoma, people can spot slithering copperhead snakes lurking more than usual.
Copperhead sightings rise as temps fall
Burns Runs East near Cartwright, Oklahoma is shutting down for six month to get a makeover
Camping season is ending early at one Lake Texoma campsite
Paris Police are asking for help locating a missing woman.
Police searching for missing Paris woman
The Plano Police Dept. Bomb Squad responded to a suspicious package at Whitewright Elementary...
“Suspicious” package prompts early release at Whitewright ISD, officials find candy kisses

Latest News

A false report of an active shooter put Gainesville High School on temporary lockdown.
False active shooter report puts Gainesville School on temporary lockdown
It's the 75th anniversary of the charitable organization made up of local Marine Corps Leagues.
Drop sites needed for Texoma Toys for Tots
In the heat of Texoma, people can spot slithering copperhead snakes lurking more than usual.
Copperhead sightings rise as temps fall
Sherman's Hot Summer Nights turned into Not Summer Nights
Jo Dee Messina performs at Sherman’s Not Summer Nights