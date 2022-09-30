Missing Paris woman found in Denison, police say

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police said a woman missing since Monday was found in Denison Friday.

Police said 59-year-old Susan Taylor was found around noon, at a Denison motel after a welfare check was requested by house keeping staff.

Officers said Taylor had been staying at the motel since Tuesday, a day after being reported missing.

According to law enforcement, Taylor was being checked medically, and her family had been notified.

Taylor was reported missing by family on September 26, 2022.

