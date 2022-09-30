October weather just in time

September couldn’t make up its mind on whether it wanted to be wet, hot or cool. One week after the start of Fall, it settled on normal temperatures as Texoma rolls into October. The catch with these autumnal temperatures is that it is bone dry outside, worsening Texoma’s intense summertime drought. Check our site for the latest burn bans before heading outside this weekend.

Because temperatures these weekend will be hard to beat. High temperatures will stay in the 80s, but because of the dry conditions, overnight lows will drop into the 50s this weekend. So Saturday and Sunday will average out in the 70s for the daylight hours with a light, easterly wind. It will be a delightful start to October. Open up those windows!

Looking ahead it’ll be more 80s and more dry air. So don’t expect any rain any time soon. Enjoy the autumnal temperatures regardless!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.