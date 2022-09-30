Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Oreo announces launch of new flavor for the holidays

Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.
Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – It may be the start of fall and pumpkin spice season, but Oreo is ready to get into the holiday spirit.

The cookie company secretly posted about its newest flavor in a series of tweets.

“Want to know the next Oreo Cookie flavor? Read the first word of our last 8 tweets,” the company posted on Twitter.

The first coded tweet was sent last week, with two follow-up tweets each day. If you read the first word of each post, it reads:

“Our next Oreo Cookie flavor is snickerdoodle.”

The beloved cookie company also created a fun reveal on TikTok and Instagram saying these are “not your grandma’s snickerdoodle cookies.”

The newest flavor is expected to be available in stores Oct. 17.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple found military assault weapons in their online order from a government surplus store....
Box of M16 weapons shipped to couple’s home
Burns Runs East near Cartwright, Oklahoma is shutting down for six month to get a makeover
Camping season is ending early at one Lake Texoma campsite
Paris Police are asking for help locating a missing woman.
Police searching for missing Paris woman
In the heat of Texoma, people can spot slithering copperhead snakes lurking more than usual.
Copperhead sightings rise as temps fall
The Plano Police Dept. Bomb Squad responded to a suspicious package at Whitewright Elementary...
“Suspicious” package prompts early release at Whitewright ISD, officials find candy kisses

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched the process of annexing parts of Ukraine by...
Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, left, is escorted by Chief Justice of the United States John...
Justice Jackson makes Supreme Court debut in brief ceremony
FILE - Only a few scoops are left in a mother's next to last can of baby formula in Laurel,...
US outlines plan for long-term baby formula imports
Damaged homes and businesses are seen in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Sep 29, 2022,...
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida