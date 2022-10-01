Johnston County Riding Club rodeo kicks off

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Friday Night the Johnston County Riding Club’s annual rodeo kicked off.

“It’s for these city kids or for these kids that may not have an opportunity,” JCRC president Zeke Rodriguez said. “It’s for them to have a spot to come and be with people who have similar interests., and be able to build that kinship that the rodeo atmosphere introduces to them.”

Rodriguez said this is the JCRC’s 55th rodeo, and it’s all about having a family-friendly show with lots of fun and food.

“If we can have an opportunity where kids can come and ride their horses, have fun, learn how to win, learn how to lose - cause it takes sportsmanship,” Rodriguez said. “We just have that family-friendly atmosphere where if we have kids in the arena they’re off the streets.”

For Rodriguez, riding is in his blood.

“My dad was the president of the riding club for 12 years when my brothers and I grew up,” Rodriguez said. “It’s kind of neat to see kids in the same atmosphere.”

Now he’s passing that heritage onto his own family.

Rodriguez said with sponsorships, the rodeo raised over $25,000.

“We’d just want to thank the community- we’ve had royalty candidates selling ads for our program, we’ve had ticket stales and banners,” Rodriguez said. “We just want to thank our community supporters, those in this area as well as the surrounding areas.”

The rodeo will continue Saturday night at the MSC Arena. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.