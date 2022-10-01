Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Nick Cannon welcomes 10th child, weeks after welcoming baby No. 9

Nick Cannon announces the birth of his 10th child, Rise Messiah Cannon.
Nick Cannon announces the birth of his 10th child, Rise Messiah Cannon.(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nick Cannon’s large family has just gotten a little bit bigger.

On Friday, the actor and TV host announced the birth of his 10th child on social media.

Cannon shared that his newborn son, Rise Messiah Cannon, was born on Sept. 23 after 48 hours of labor.

The infant weighed in at 10 pounds.

Cannon welcomed Rise’s birth with the baby’s mother, Brittany Bell. The baby is their third child together.

The two also share a 5-year-old son and a 20-month-old daughter.

Rise’s birth comes weeks after Cannon announced the birth of his youngest daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the heat of Texoma, people can spot slithering copperhead snakes lurking more than usual.
Copperhead sightings rise as temps fall
A couple found military assault weapons in their online order from a government surplus store....
Box of M16 weapons shipped to couple’s home
Burns Runs East near Cartwright, Oklahoma is shutting down for six month to get a makeover
Camping season is ending early at one Lake Texoma campsite
Paris Police are asking for help locating a missing woman.
Police searching for missing Paris woman
The Plano Police Dept. Bomb Squad responded to a suspicious package at Whitewright Elementary...
“Suspicious” package prompts early release at Whitewright ISD, officials find candy kisses

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian
A new store in Sherman promises to transport you all the way back to the 90s, 80s, and even the...
A trip back in time: Sherman arcade bringing back nostalgic retro games
TEDx Austin College is welcoming six speakers to the limelight for its seventh year.
TEDx makes return to Austin College
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs