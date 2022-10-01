TEDx makes return to Austin College

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The stage is set for Austin College’s seventh TEDx.

“It’s going to be an even bigger event than it has in the past,” said Madison Wilson, a student who helped plan the event.

TEDx Austin College is welcoming six speakers to the limelight.

Its theme: amplify.

“We have a lot of great topics that kind of deserve that recognition, and I think amplified is a great way to sum it all up,” said Wilson.

One of those speakers is Jennifer Estes.

“My talk is about sparking creativity and that all of us can be creative,” said Estes. “Not only the people that we traditionally think of us creative.” Austin College said it’s featuring speakers, like Estes, who are community members, students and professors.

“It’s a great way to involve like a bigger corporation on such a small campus as well, and I think it’s a great way for students to kind of see what people in their community or professors are talking about and learning about or researching,” said Wilson.

The event starts Saturday at 8:30 a.m. and goes until 12:30 p.m.

“Anytime you can get those different perspectives it expands your knowledge and allows you to do the things you wanna do even better by increasing your knowledge base,” said Estes.

