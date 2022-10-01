Texoma Local
A trip back in time: Sherman arcade bringing back nostalgic retro games

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new store in Sherman promises to transport you all the way back to the 90s, 80s, and even the 70s.

It’s called Glitche’s Arcade.

Owner Ryan Lux is filling his building, off Texoma Pkwy and N. Grand Avenue, with more than 50 retro games, including Donkey Kong, Space Invaders, And Ninja Turtles.

Plus Lux said he’ll have an extra thirty games to cycle through his store.

“I’ve seen more and more of these sort of arcade’s coming back into style,” said Lux. “You go back, and it’s a real nostalgic effect when you go into these places, and I enjoy going to them, and I had the opportunity both time and money wise, so I thought, ‘I can do that.’”

Lux said he’s planning to open the store on the first weekend of November, and admission is $11.09.

