By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Wilson-Caddo Highlights

In the heat of Texoma, people can spot slithering copperhead snakes lurking more than usual.
Copperhead sightings rise as temps fall
A couple found military assault weapons in their online order from a government surplus store....
Box of M16 weapons shipped to couple’s home
Burns Runs East near Cartwright, Oklahoma is shutting down for six month to get a makeover
Camping season is ending early at one Lake Texoma campsite
Paris Police are asking for help locating a missing woman.
Police searching for missing Paris woman
The Plano Police Dept. Bomb Squad responded to a suspicious package at Whitewright Elementary...
“Suspicious” package prompts early release at Whitewright ISD, officials find candy kisses

Marietta-Atoka Highlights
Frisco-Sherman Highlights
Dickson-Plainview Highlights
Douglass-Sulphur Highlights
Poteau-Madill Highlights
