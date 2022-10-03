Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

3 postal workers arrested, part of $1.3 million credit card theft scheme, feds say

A postal truck is shown in this file photo.
A postal truck is shown in this file photo.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:07 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Three U.S. postal workers were arrested Thursday in an alleged $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme.

The Justice Department accuses the postal employees and a civilian accomplice of stealing credit cards in the mail.

According to the Justice Department, the credit cards were then used at a variety of high-end retail stores in New York and New Jersey.

Federal officials says five other individuals involved in the fraud and identity theft scheme still remain at large.

Charges involved carry lengthy prison sentences if the defendants are found guilty.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the heat of Texoma, people can spot slithering copperhead snakes lurking more than usual.
Copperhead sightings rise as temps fall
A new store in Sherman promises to transport you all the way back to the 90s, 80s, and even the...
A trip back in time: Sherman arcade bringing back nostalgic retro games
Paris Police said a woman missing since Monday was found in Denison Friday.
Missing Paris woman found in Denison, police say
A Grayson County woman who plead guilty to child sex trafficking received a 12 year prison...
Sherman woman sentenced for child sex trafficking
An Oklahoma City man was arrested in Bryan County after he was allegedly caught trafficking...
Bethany man charged with drug trafficking

Latest News

Some wonder if evacuation orders should have come sooner in parts of Florida.
Questions remain about Hurricane Ian prep as death toll rises
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, left, is escorted by Chief Justice of the United States John...
Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice
Video shot Sunday shows flooding in Arcadia, Florida, after Hurricane Ian.
Flooding seen from boat in Arcadia, Florida, after Ian
FILE - A Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo of a Nobel medal displayed during a ceremony in New...
Nobel panel to announce winner of medicine prize