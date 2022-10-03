Arrest made in 1993 McCurtain County cold case

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man has been arrested, accused of murdering John Randall O’Steen back in 1993.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said on September 30, 2022 OSBI agents, with assistance from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, arrested John Wesley Smith.

OSBI said the investigation into O’Steen’s murder began on May 20, 1993 when an anonymous caller informed the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office where his remains could be located. The Sheriff’s Office then requested assistance from the OSBI with locating the remains and investigating the murder.

After several days of searching, the skeletonized remains of an unidentified white male were found in a wooded area south and east of the Pankibok Community of McCurtain County. The Medical Examiner’s Officer determined the manner of death was homicide.

According to court documents, O’Steen had been shot.

Based on information gathered during the investigation, Smith was identified as a potential suspect in the February 1993 disappearance and murder of O’Steen.

OSBI said in 2012, a rib from the unidentified remains was sent to the University of North Texas Department of Forensic and Investigative Genetics for possible DNA identification. At that time, DNA was collected from O’Steen’s parents for comparison. UNT compared the DNA to the that of the rib bone and it was a match to O’Steen.

An arrest warrant was issued for Smith on September 30, 2022 and he was taken into custody that same day. Smith is in the McCurtain County jail facing one count of murder in the first degree. He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.