Chickasaw Nation Annual Meeting ends with State of Nation Address

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - This weekend was the 62nd Chickasaw Nation Annual Meeting and Festival, where Governor Bill Anoatubby gave his state of the nation address.

A press release states the address was given in the new Aiitafama’ Ishto Theatre, which means “large gathering place.”

In his speech, Anoatubby discussed the Chickasaw Nation’s business successes, such as new growth at the WinStar Casino, a resort on Lake Texoma, and a hotel at Lake Murray.

He also talked about the tribe’s advances in cultural preservation, such as an online dictionary, an app to learn the Chickasaw language, and even new emojis.

“We have built a very strong foundation throughout these last 35 years, but we have only just begun. We still have a long way to go,” Anoatubby said. “My fellow Chickasaws, and friends, and neighbors and acquaintances, we are standing on a strong foundation. We look forward with confidence into a future of great possibilities for the growth of our tribe and for the progress of our people.”

The weeklong festival and meeting was held in person for the first time since COVID.

The festival included traditional games, arts and culture awards, and a princess pageant.

