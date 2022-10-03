Texoma Local
Chilly Nights, Warm Days Continue

Great weather for outdoor activities, but dangerously dry
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Our extraordinarily dry pattern (for early fall) continues with no rain in sight through the weekend.

Expect clear, coolish nights and sunny, warm days to continue. It’s nice! Winds will remain rather light through the next few days which is a good thing because the fire danger is very high. Most counties in the News 12 region are under burn bans and for good reason, all of Texoma is in a severe to exceptional drought.

Winds will increase a bit late this weekend into next week, aggravating the fire potential. On the plus side, several models agree on a fairly good chance of rain with a cold front arriving in about 9 days.

As you probably know, that’s a long way out for high forecast accuracy, so we’ll need to hide and watch on the rain hopes for now.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

