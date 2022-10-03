Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Cross stands strong amid destruction caused by Hurricane Ian

Charlene Blanton took video of the cross being surrounded by water that was coming up over the sea wall. (Source: Charlene Blanton via WMBF)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast of South Carolina with strong winds and an unrelenting storm surge Friday.

The hurricane damaged piers, dunes and buildings – but it couldn’t take down one cross in Murrells Inlet.

Charlene Blanton took video of the cross at Belin Memorial UMC being surrounded by water that was coming up over the sea wall as Hurricane Ian lashed out on the coast.

While the devastating storm left a trail of destruction from the South Strand all the way to North Myrtle Beach, it couldn’t destroy the iconic cross that overlooks the marsh.

The cross made it through the storm untouched and still standing strong.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the heat of Texoma, people can spot slithering copperhead snakes lurking more than usual.
Copperhead sightings rise as temps fall
A Whitewright woman is looking for answers after she says she was in a hit-and-run on Friday.
Whitewright woman searching for driver after hit-and-run
Paris Police said a woman missing since Monday was found in Denison Friday.
Missing Paris woman found in Denison, police say
A new store in Sherman promises to transport you all the way back to the 90s, 80s, and even the...
A trip back in time: Sherman arcade bringing back nostalgic retro games
A man was arrested after a hit-and-run in Ardmore sent a Dickson teacher to the hospital.
Dickson teacher taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Ardmore

Latest News

John Wesley Smith has been arrested, accused of murdering John Randall O’Steen back in 1993.
Arrest made in 1993 McCurtain County cold case
A teen girl helped apply a tourniquet to a police officer who was shot in Missouri.
'It all was instincts': Teen girl helps apply tourniquet to officer who was shot
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on a screen in the background, questions witnesses about Zelle,...
Fraud, scam cases increasing on Zelle, Senate report finds
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are shown in this file photo. The Bidens...
Biden tells Puerto Ricans he’s ‘committed to this island’