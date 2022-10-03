Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Denison Police to host annual National Night Out

Residents are invited to join the Denison Police Department for their third annual National...
Residents are invited to join the Denison Police Department for their third annual National Night Out event.(Denison Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Residents are invited to join the Denison Police Department for their third annual National Night Out event.

According to the police department, the event will be on Tuesday, October 4 in Forest Park from 5:30 p.m. through 7:30 p.m.

Police said National Night Out is a nationwide event sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and co-sponsored by the Denison Police Department.

“National Night Out is one of our biggest events of the year,” said DPD Police Chief Mike Gudge. It is a time for our community to come together and celebrate the great relationships we have worked to cultivate over the years.

Police said the event is free for all who attend, and will include:

  • Bounce House
  • Inflatable Obstacle Course
  • Velcro Wall
  • Touch-a-Truck
  • Free hotdogs/water – Sponsored by Simmons Bank & First United Bank
  • Officer Echo and Officer Buchanan’s K9 demonstrations
  • CareFlight Helicopter Landing (if they are not out on a call)
  • Live radio broadcast from Zac Grantham

To learn more about National Night Out click here.

The departments’ third annual National Night Out event will be on Tuesday, October 4 from 5:30...
The departments’ third annual National Night Out event will be on Tuesday, October 4 from 5:30 p.m. through 7:30 p.m.(Denison Police Department)

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the heat of Texoma, people can spot slithering copperhead snakes lurking more than usual.
Copperhead sightings rise as temps fall
A Whitewright woman is looking for answers after she says she was in a hit-and-run on Friday.
Whitewright woman searching for driver after hit-and-run
Paris Police said a woman missing since Monday was found in Denison Friday.
Missing Paris woman found in Denison, police say
A new store in Sherman promises to transport you all the way back to the 90s, 80s, and even the...
A trip back in time: Sherman arcade bringing back nostalgic retro games
A man was arrested after a hit-and-run in Ardmore sent a Dickson teacher to the hospital.
Dickson teacher taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Ardmore

Latest News

John Wesley Smith has been arrested, accused of murdering John Randall O’Steen back in 1993.
Arrest made in 1993 McCurtain County cold case
Taylor Parker at trial on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Woman found guilty of capital murder after killing expectant mother, cutting out unborn baby
A man died after being thrown nearly 130 feet from his pickup truck in a crash early Sunday...
Man killed in Atoka County rollover crash
40-year-old Roderick Dewayne Scales was arrested after officers said he was selling narcotics.
Paris man charged with delivery of controlled substance