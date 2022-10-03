Denison Police to host annual National Night Out

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Residents are invited to join the Denison Police Department for their third annual National Night Out event.

According to the police department, the event will be on Tuesday, October 4 in Forest Park from 5:30 p.m. through 7:30 p.m.

Police said National Night Out is a nationwide event sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and co-sponsored by the Denison Police Department.

“National Night Out is one of our biggest events of the year,” said DPD Police Chief Mike Gudge. It is a time for our community to come together and celebrate the great relationships we have worked to cultivate over the years.

Police said the event is free for all who attend, and will include:

Bounce House

Inflatable Obstacle Course

Velcro Wall

Touch-a-Truck

Free hotdogs/water – Sponsored by Simmons Bank & First United Bank

Officer Echo and Officer Buchanan’s K9 demonstrations

CareFlight Helicopter Landing (if they are not out on a call)

Live radio broadcast from Zac Grantham

To learn more about National Night Out click here .

