Dickson teacher taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested after a hit-and-run in Ardmore sent a Dickson teacher to the hospital.

Family of the victim told News 12 that Casey Reynolds was driving her motorcycle and turning from Broadway onto Commerce Street when a driver hit her and ran over her bike before driving off.

According to Ardmore Police, an officer happened to be nearby when it happened.

The officer radioed other officers to look out for a yellow Camaro.

Another officer quickly found the car and pulled over Dylan Matthew McCaw.

McCaw was booked into jail for a felony count of leaving the scene of an injury accident.

Reynolds was flown to a Texas hospital for head and neck injuries.

Police and family said the helmet and protective gear she wore saved her life.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.