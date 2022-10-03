Hit and run victim shares the events that changed her life

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Friday, September 30th Natalie Belcher was getting into her car in the 800 block of South Cherry Street in Sherman.

Natalie said, “They hit me really hard. I had gauges in my ears, and they flew out of my ears. My shoes flew off of me, I went about 20 feet.”

Natalie’s friend, Carmen Douglas said, “I saw all of it, and it was traumatizing. the way her body flung, the way that she twisted, she looked like a ballerina. It was horrific.”

Carmen was inside the car waiting when the incident happened.

She said, “I immediately ran to her, I was like, Natalie, Natalie, are you okay? Her scream was so ear splitting.”

When describing her injuries Natalie said, “My pelvis was broken in two spots, and I have a fractured back and some broken ribs.”

Natalie said the car never stopped.

However witnesses were able to give a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Lt. Jeremy Cox with the Sherman Police Department said, “What they were able to determine from witnesses is that it was a gray or white sedan that had struck the female victim and then fled the scene at a high rated speed.”

Police said there is no description of the driver.

Carmen said, “She doesn’t deserve this, we need to find this person.”

The events were life changing for Natalie.

She shared that she recently suffered through a miscarriage that led to her to become depressed.

However, through her pain, Natalie has learned that her life has purpose.

She said, “Getting hit by the car made me realize, I am no longer suicidal because this is painful…I realized how many supporters I have and how many people are actually here for me. I never realized how many people actually cared about me.”

If you know any details regarding this incident, please contact the Sherman Police Department.

You can help Natalie pay for hospital expenses through Fundraiser by Stephanie Keel : Medical and living expenses (gofundme.com)

