Man killed in Atoka County rollover crash

A man died after being thrown nearly 130 feet from his pickup truck in a crash early Sunday...
A man died after being thrown nearly 130 feet from his pickup truck in a crash early Sunday morning.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man died after being thrown nearly 130 feet from his pickup truck in a crash early Sunday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on OK-3, half a mile west of Atoka at 4 a.m.

Troopers said 31-year-old Tyler Carpenter, of Moore, was eastbound on OK-3 when he ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, ran off the road to the left, and rolled his truck about three times.

OHP said Carpenter was ejected approximately 130 feet.

Troopers said Carpenter died at the scene from multiple injuries.

According to OHP, Carpenter was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

