Man pronounced dead after struck by train

VALLEY VIEW, Texas (KXII) -A man in Valley View is dead after being struck by a train over the weekend.

Valley View Police said the Heartland Flyer Amtrak train was going south alongside I-35 when 65-year-old Cirilo Flores Ramirez, who was crossing the tracks on Krahl Road, became trapped on the tracks between the arms.

Valley View PD added that the tracks were shut down for three hours and there were no reported injuries on the Amtrak.

