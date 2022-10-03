Texoma Local
Motorcyclist killed, woman flown to hospital after crash in Pushmataha Co.

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Lindale man died and a woman was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Pushmataha County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 61-year-old Harris Goodwyn was killed after he ran his bike off Indian Highway and crashed near Albion.

Troopers said Goodwyn was pronounced dead at the hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.

His passenger, 56-year-old Melanie Harris was flown to Mercy hospital in Ft Smith, Arkansas in serious condition with internal, external, and leg injuries.

OHP said both were wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Troopers said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

