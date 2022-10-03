Motorcyclist killed, woman flown to hospital after crash in Pushmataha Co.

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Lindale man died and a woman was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Pushmataha County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 61-year-old Harris Goodwyn was killed after he ran his bike off Indian Highway and crashed near Albion.

Troopers said Goodwyn was pronounced dead at the hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.

His passenger, 56-year-old Melanie Harris was flown to Mercy hospital in Ft Smith, Arkansas in serious condition with internal, external, and leg injuries.

OHP said both were wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Troopers said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.