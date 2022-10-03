Texoma Local
Paris man charged with delivery of controlled substance

40-year-old Roderick Dewayne Scales was arrested after officers said he was selling narcotics.
40-year-old Roderick Dewayne Scales was arrested after officers said he was selling narcotics.(Paris Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was arrested after officers said he was selling narcotics.

Paris Police said 40-year-old Roderick Dewayne Scales turned himself in on a warrant for manufacture or deliver a controlled substance of more than 4 grams but less than 400 grams.

Police said after searching Scales’ residence in the 1300 block of NE 20th St., they seized approximately five ounces of crack cocaine, five ounces of fentanyl, 12 pounds of synthetic cannabinoids, 26 pounds of marijuana, paraphernalia, seven handguns, and two assault rifles.

Police said the warrant stemmed from an investigation where Scales was seen selling narcotics.

Scales was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

