Senior tenants evacuated after flames spark in apartment

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Denison Fire and Police responded to a structure fire at the Manning Park Plaza.

Denison Fire said when they arrived on scene, there was light smoke and no one was present in the apartment.

Four surrounding units were evacuated but were given the all clear just before 1 p.m.

It’s still unclear what started the flames.

