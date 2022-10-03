Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Super squash: 2,554-pound pumpkin carves out new US record

In this photo provided by The Great Pumpkin Farm, Emmett Andrusz, from left, Steve Andrusz and...
In this photo provided by The Great Pumpkin Farm, Emmett Andrusz, from left, Steve Andrusz and Scott Andrusz, pose with the record setting 2,554-pound pumpkin, in Clarence, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Scott Andrusz's entry broke the previous record of 2,528 pounds.(The Great Pumpkin Farm via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARENCE, N.Y. (AP) — A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest.

State and national records fell over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence, when Scott Andrusz’s entry broke the previous national record of 2,528 pounds, The Buffalo News reported.

The previous New York state record was 2,517 pounds, a news release said.

The winning gourd will be on display at the Great Pumpkin Farm fall festival through Oct. 16.

A grower in Italy holds the world record for heaviest pumpkin. He grew a 2,702-pound squash in 2021, according to Guinness World Records.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the heat of Texoma, people can spot slithering copperhead snakes lurking more than usual.
Copperhead sightings rise as temps fall
A Whitewright woman is looking for answers after she says she was in a hit-and-run on Friday.
Whitewright woman searching for driver after hit-and-run
Paris Police said a woman missing since Monday was found in Denison Friday.
Missing Paris woman found in Denison, police say
A new store in Sherman promises to transport you all the way back to the 90s, 80s, and even the...
A trip back in time: Sherman arcade bringing back nostalgic retro games
A man was arrested after a hit-and-run in Ardmore sent a Dickson teacher to the hospital.
Dickson teacher taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Ardmore

Latest News

John Wesley Smith has been arrested, accused of murdering John Randall O’Steen back in 1993.
Arrest made in 1993 McCurtain County cold case
A teen girl helped apply a tourniquet to a police officer who was shot in Missouri.
'It all was instincts': Teen girl helps apply tourniquet to officer who was shot
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on a screen in the background, questions witnesses about Zelle,...
Fraud, scam cases increasing on Zelle, Senate report finds
The cross at Belin UMC in Murrells Inlet stood strong and survived the hurricane-force winds...
Cross stands strong amid destruction caused by Hurricane Ian
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are shown in this file photo. The Bidens...
Biden tells Puerto Ricans he’s ‘committed to this island’