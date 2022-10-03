Whitewright woman searching for driver after hit-and-run

Texoma Local
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Whitewright woman is looking for answers after she says she was in a hit-and-run on Friday.

Natalie Belcher said she was getting into her car on East Cherry Street in Sherman when another car turned the corner, hit her, and drove away.

Belcher said her pelvis was broken in the collision, as well as her arm and ribs.

She has a $1000 reward for anyone who can help find who did it.

You can help her out here while she recovers.

