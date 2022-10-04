Texoma Local
Ada man pleads guilty to sexual assault

35-year-old Ryan Christopher Dill entered a guilty plea for aggravated sexual abuse Monday.
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man entered a guilty plea for aggravated sexual abuse Monday.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that 35-year-old Ryan Christopher Dill, entered guilty pleas to Count One: Aggravated Sexual Abuse in Indian Country and Count Three: Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury in Indian Country of the federal indictment.

The DOJ said the indictment alleged that on or about December 25, 2021, the defendant sexually assaulted a victim using force and by placing the victim in fear she would be subjected to death, serious bodily injury, or kidnapping. The indictment further alleged that the defendant assaulted the victim causing her serious bodily injury.

According to the Department of Justice, the charges arose from an investigation by the Ada Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

DOJ officials said the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma prosecuted the case because the defendant is a member of a federally recognized Indian tribe and the crimes occurred in Pontotoc County, within the boundaries of the Chickasaw Nation Reservation, and within the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

According to the Department of Justice, the Honorable Jason A. Robertson, U.S. Magistrate Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, in Muskogee, accepted the pleas and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report. Sentencing by the United States District Judge will be scheduled following completion of the report. Dill was remanded to the custody of the United States Marshal pending the imposition of sentencing.

