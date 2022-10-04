Texoma Local
Addressing school threats: the uptick in cases and its impact on the classroom

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Bonham ISD had to make a call no districts wants to have to make.

“We did put our campus on hold,” said Bonham ISD Superintendent Kelly Trompler. “That just means business occurs as normal in the classroom; however, we don’t have students in the hallways.”

Bonham High School followed extra precautions Wednesday after a teacher overheard a conversation about a potential threatening plan.

“We take every threat very serious and we will punish that behavior to the fullest extent that we can,” said Trompler. “It is not funny. It is not a joke. It affects people in ways in which I think we can’t even imagine, and that is not the environment I want my students to come to everyday.”

Trompler said that a student was arrested and charged with a felony.

Regardless if the district attorney prosecutes the student, they will remain at the district’s disciplinary alternative education program.

But Bonham ISD said an incident like this is not normal.

“We have not had anything within our four walls, as I would call them, that I can remember in the most recent history at Bonham High School,” said Trompler.

Yet, situations similar to Bonham’s are happening across Texoma.

Last week Whitewright ISD evacuated two campuses because of a suspicious package, and Gainesville ISD had a false report of an active shooter.

Early September, Howe and Hugo received threats.

Before that, multiple districts in Grayson and Fannin county followed safety protocols because of a threat made to an unspecified elementary school.

“Whether the threat is real or not, it affects the students and the staff,” said Trompler. “Any interruption to their day has some negative impact on our students.”

“I think it can cause a lot of anxiety,” said Dr. Stephanie Waitt, owner of Texoma Specialty Counseling.

She said the best way to address the stress of school threats is to have a conversation about it.

“Talk to somebody,” said Waitt. “Honestly, like go to your school counselor, call a therapist. There are lots of therapist in our community. We have to be equipping people on how to talk about these things.”

