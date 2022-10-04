Ardmore man arrested for attempted burglary

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was arrested for planning to burglarize a wrecker yard.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, Alexander Barfield was caught trespassing at the McGehee Wrecker Yard in Marietta with a Kobalt saw.

documents allege Barfield was going to break into cars with that saw.

Barfield is charged with conspiring to steal from the yard with another man, Charles Gary Ward.

