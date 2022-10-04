Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Ardmore man arrested for attempted burglary

An Ardmore man was arrested for planning to burglarize a wrecker yard.
An Ardmore man was arrested for planning to burglarize a wrecker yard.(Love County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was arrested for planning to burglarize a wrecker yard.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, Alexander Barfield was caught trespassing at the McGehee Wrecker Yard in Marietta with a Kobalt saw.

documents allege Barfield was going to break into cars with that saw.

Barfield is charged with conspiring to steal from the yard with another man, Charles Gary Ward.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Whitewright woman is looking for answers after she says she was in a hit-and-run on Friday.
Whitewright woman searching for driver after hit-and-run
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
A man died after being thrown nearly 130 feet from his pickup truck in a crash early Sunday...
Man killed in Atoka County rollover crash
Valley View PD added that the tracks were shut down for three hours and there were no reported...
Man pronounced dead after struck by train
A Lindale man died and a woman was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Pushmataha...
Motorcyclist killed, woman flown to hospital after crash in Pushmataha Co.

Latest News

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor filed first-degree murder charges against an alleged...
Murder charges filed in 2019 overdose death
Ardmore Police are investigating after a fatal shooting over the weekend on 6th street.
Ardmore Police investigating fatal shooting
An Ada man was flown to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Pontotoc County Monday...
Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash in Pontotoc County
A Durant man was sent to the hospital after being thrown nearly five feet from his ATV Monday...
Man hospitalized after ATV rollover crash