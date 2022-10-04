Ardmore Police investigating fatal shooting

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police are investigating after a fatal shooting over the weekend on 6th street.

Police said it happened near l street northeast.

Officers aren’t releasing details right now, but neighbors told News 12 they heard between seven and eight gunshots around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

One neighbor saw a body lying in the street and told News 12 they believed the man was walking from the Huntington Falls Apartments towards the Big 5 Apartments when he was shot.

The neighbor said whoever did it got away quickly, because police were there very quickly.

