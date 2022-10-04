Texoma Local
Caddo prepares title defense at state softball tournament

Caddo prepares for state softball
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - The Caddo Lady Bruins return to the state tournament this week where they brought home the Class A championship last season.

Caddo is loaded again, not to mention, they are still a young team. The Lady Bruins have just one senior in the starting lineup with most of the players back in the lineup from a year ago.

Caddo also won the slow-pitch state championship last spring, as they look to keep their remarkable run at state going this week. The Lady Bruins will play Canute on Thursday in the state quarterfinals.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

