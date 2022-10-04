Caddo prepares title defense at state softball tournament

CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - The Caddo Lady Bruins return to the state tournament this week where they brought home the Class A championship last season.

Caddo is loaded again, not to mention, they are still a young team. The Lady Bruins have just one senior in the starting lineup with most of the players back in the lineup from a year ago.

Caddo also won the slow-pitch state championship last spring, as they look to keep their remarkable run at state going this week. The Lady Bruins will play Canute on Thursday in the state quarterfinals.

