Grayson County offers incentives to SunnyD as it expands

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County commissioners joined the city and the Sherman Economic Development Corporation to offer more incentives to beverage manufacturer SunnyD as it plans to grow.

Commissioners put two abatements on the table.

One abatement would go to SunnyD itself for new machinery and equipment.

The other will go to a real estate company, Broadstone, for the building’s expansion.

Commissioners say both abatements will write off about 50 percent of SunnyD’s tax bill over eight years.

“It makes it much much easier to make corporate decisions when we have the local government that are working with us the way that they have and it makes it much much more attractive to come to this area,” said Mickey Lyles, the plant manager at the Sherman SunnyD location.

Lyles said the expansion includes two production lines for Juicy Juice, adding about 75 new jobs.

Lyles said he expects the expansion to be complete by the spring of next year.

