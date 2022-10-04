Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Grayson County offers incentives to SunnyD as it expands

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County commissioners joined the city and the Sherman Economic Development Corporation to offer more incentives to beverage manufacturer SunnyD as it plans to grow.

Commissioners put two abatements on the table.

One abatement would go to SunnyD itself for new machinery and equipment.

The other will go to a real estate company, Broadstone, for the building’s expansion.

Commissioners say both abatements will write off about 50 percent of SunnyD’s tax bill over eight years.

“It makes it much much easier to make corporate decisions when we have the local government that are working with us the way that they have and it makes it much much more attractive to come to this area,” said Mickey Lyles, the plant manager at the Sherman SunnyD location.

Lyles said the expansion includes two production lines for Juicy Juice, adding about 75 new jobs.

Lyles said he expects the expansion to be complete by the spring of next year.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Whitewright woman is looking for answers after she says she was in a hit-and-run on Friday.
Whitewright woman searching for driver after hit-and-run
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
A man died after being thrown nearly 130 feet from his pickup truck in a crash early Sunday...
Man killed in Atoka County rollover crash
Valley View PD added that the tracks were shut down for three hours and there were no reported...
Man pronounced dead after struck by train
A Lindale man died and a woman was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Pushmataha...
Motorcyclist killed, woman flown to hospital after crash in Pushmataha Co.

Latest News

Oncor is bringing a proposal to city councils across the state and it could raise electric bills.
More than 160 Texas cities pushing back against Oncor’s proposal to increase rates
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill Tuesday targeting medical treatments for transgender...
Oklahoma governor urges action on anti-transgender medicine
Oklahoma has a new law that bans public elementary, middle school, high school and college...
Oklahoma sports ‘biological sex affidavit’ raises questions
A man was arrested after a hit-and-run in Ardmore sent a Dickson teacher to the hospital.
Dickson teacher taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Ardmore