It’s National Taco Day and Taco Tuesday!

National Taco Day started in 2009.
National Taco Day started in 2009.(Joshua Resnick via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(CNN) – National Taco Day is Oct. 4 and is a day to chow down on the tasty delight.

Grab a shell, whether it’s hard or soft, and stuff it with whatever your heart desires -- some gooey cheese, delectable meat or seafood, veggies, beans – a dollop of sour cream or some salsa with a kick.

As you probably know, we have Mexico to thank for tacos.

One suggested origin of the name comes from the word ‘ataco’ – meaning to stuff.



Many restaurants are offering deals to commemorate the occasion, but some promotions may require you to download an app. Check locally to see what’s offered in your area.

