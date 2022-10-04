Man hospitalized after ATV rollover crash

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant man was sent to the hospital after being thrown nearly five feet from his ATV Monday night.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Wilson Road, one mile west of Durant at 9:19 p.m.

Troopers said 41-year-old Randall K. Herndon was northbound on Wilson Road when he left the road, struck a concrete driveway, and rolled his ATV.

OHP said Herndon was ejected approximately five feet from the ATV.

Herndon was transported to Alliance Health Hospital and later taken to Plano Medical Center in stable condition with head injuries.

Troopers said Herndon was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

