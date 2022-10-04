Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Man hospitalized after ATV rollover crash

A Durant man was sent to the hospital after being thrown nearly five feet from his ATV Monday...
A Durant man was sent to the hospital after being thrown nearly five feet from his ATV Monday night.(KLTV)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant man was sent to the hospital after being thrown nearly five feet from his ATV Monday night.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Wilson Road, one mile west of Durant at 9:19 p.m.

Troopers said 41-year-old Randall K. Herndon was northbound on Wilson Road when he left the road, struck a concrete driveway, and rolled his ATV.

OHP said Herndon was ejected approximately five feet from the ATV.

Herndon was transported to Alliance Health Hospital and later taken to Plano Medical Center in stable condition with head injuries.

Troopers said Herndon was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Whitewright woman is looking for answers after she says she was in a hit-and-run on Friday.
Whitewright woman searching for driver after hit-and-run
A man died after being thrown nearly 130 feet from his pickup truck in a crash early Sunday...
Man killed in Atoka County rollover crash
A Lindale man died and a woman was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Pushmataha...
Motorcyclist killed, woman flown to hospital after crash in Pushmataha Co.
Valley View PD added that the tracks were shut down for three hours and there were no reported...
Man pronounced dead after struck by train
In the heat of Texoma, people can spot slithering copperhead snakes lurking more than usual.
Copperhead sightings rise as temps fall

Latest News

A hit and run in Sherman leaves a victim in the hospital
Hit and run victim shares the events that changed her life
Bogota woman was charged with murder after a crash back in July of 2021 left a woman dead.
Woman charged after deadly McCurtain County crash
35-year-old Ryan Christopher Dill entered a guilty plea for aggravated sexual abuse Monday.
Ada man pleads guilty to sexual assault
Since the start of the school year, six cases of school threats have forced districts to follow...
Addressing school threats: the uptick in cases and its impact on the classroom